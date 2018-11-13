A murder investigation is under way after the death of a woman at her home in County Fermanagh.

Pauline Kilkenny, 59, was found dead by her sister in Cornacully Road between Belcoo and Garrison, at about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Relatives were concerned after she failed to turn up for work.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, suspicion of possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said: A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating this as murder.

"My thoughts go out to the victim's family, including her sister who will no doubt have been left traumatised by the discovery of her sister's body."

He said the contents of the victim's handbag and her car had also been removed from the property.