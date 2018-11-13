Image caption Nigel Dodds said the prime minister may have difficulties selling the deal

Political reaction to news of a breakthrough in the Brexit talks has been mixed.

Democratic Unionist Party:

Deputy leader, Nigel Dodds, said the prime minister may have difficulties persuading ministers and MPs to support the agreed text.

"It's going to be a very, very hard sell I would have thought, but let's wait and see the actual detail," he said.

Mr Dodds said the DUP had support for its views.

"What I do know is that there's a lot of support across the House of Commons now for the position that we have adopted which delivers on control of our borders, our laws and our monies and that it has to be a Brexit which preserves the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney:

A spokesman for Mr Coveney said the Irish government was not commenting on media speculation.

"Michel Barnier and the Taskforce are charged with negotiating with the UK and we are in constant communication with them throughout," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Simon Coveney said the Irish government would not comment on media speculation

Michel Barnier, EU chief Brexit negotiator:

Mr Barnier's spokesman adopted a cautious tone.

"We are not there yet," he said.

"The UK cabinet will meet tomorrow. We will take stock at the midday presser."

Image copyright PA Image caption Boris Johnson said he hoped the cabinet would reject the agreed text

Sinn Féin:

Leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was a "matter of concern" that "some are presenting the backstop agreement as temporary".

"Brexit is for the long term and what is required is a durable, permanent and legally robust agreement that safeguards Irish interests and ensures there is no hard border on the island of Ireland," she said.

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party leader:

Mr Corbyn said the party would look at the details of the deal when available.

"But from what we know of the shambolic handling of these negotiations, this is unlikely to be a good deal for the country.

"Labour has been clear from the beginning that we need a deal to support jobs and the economy - and that guarantees standards and protections. If this deal doesn't meet our six tests and work for the whole country, then we will vote against it."

Boris Johnson:

"This is vassal state stuff. It is a quite incredible state of affairs," the former foreign secretary said.

"I hope the cabinet will do the right thing and reject it."

Jacob Rees-Mogg:

Mr Rees-Mogg said he hoped the cabinet would block the agreed text.

"Trust in politics is very important. It's important the country can trust the prime minister," he said.

"If this document turns out to be accurate, then it will be very difficult to trust anything that comes out of Downing Street".

SDLP:

Party leader Colum Eastwood welcomed the news.

"We've always said that we don't want Brexit to happen at all and if it is going to happen, we'd prefer that Northern Ireland and Britain stay in the customs union and single market."

He said he thought there was still potential for that to happen and that it would be the most sensible outcome.

Alliance Party:

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said people should remain measured in their reaction.

"These reports are encouraging, but we must remain cautious ahead of the publication of any text and in anticipation of the internal politics of the UK government and Parliament playing out," he said.