Three people have been charged after fireworks were thrown at a Magherafelt church during a Remembrance Sunday service.

It happened at a church in Union Road on Sunday night.

In a post on their Magherafelt Facebook page, police said as well as the risk of injuries, "the sheer disrespect and thoughtlessness is galling".

They said the attackers also "attempted to damage police vehicles and assault officers".

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been charged with assault on police, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and resisting arrest.

A 16-year-old girl was also charged with assaulting police.

All three are expected to appear in court next month.

'Senseless'

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan described the incident as senseless.

"Individuals involved chose Remembrance Sunday, a day which many from across the community gathered at churches and war memorials to pay their respects," he said.

"The disrespect shown by the culprits is beyond comprehension and negatively taints our town, on an otherwise dignified day."