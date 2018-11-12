Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Irish Open was staged at Royal Portrush in 2012

Developers have pulled a planning application for a £30m hotel project overlooking Royal Portrush Golf Club, following "community feedback".

North Coast Ventures Limited said it now accepts proposals "were not appropriate".

The Dunluce Resort and Spa was a 115-bedroom hotel and apartment project funded by ARC, a company based in Texas.

A new set of plans will be revealed early next year.

The location of the project is a ten-acre site between the Ballymacrea Road and Dunluce Road, overlooking the golf club towards the Giants Causeway.

Gavin Boyd, director of North Coast Ventures Limited, said: "We have listened to the local community and the feedback we have received during the consultation process.

Image copyright Gail Simpson Image caption The developers believe Portrush and the north coast needs more hotel provision

"Today's move demonstrates that we understand those concerns and accept that the initial plans outlined were not appropriate."

He added that it remained committed to a hotel project.

"We still firmly believe that the north coast is an area which needs higher quality accommodation and a greater number of hotel rooms."

The original planning application submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council was met with a high volume of objections, many related to its visual impact.

Royal Portrush will host the Open next July.