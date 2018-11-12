Image caption Relatives and supporters gathered outside Laganside Courts on Monday before proceedings got under way

An inquest into 10 fatal shootings in west Belfast 47 years ago has opened.

Referred to by many as the Ballymurphy Massacre, nine men and a woman were killed over three days in August 1971.

The victims included a priest trying to help one of the wounded and a mother of eight.

The killings happened during an operation by the Army known as Operation Demetrius, in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.

At the time the Army said those killed were either IRA gunmen, or caught in the crossfire between soldiers and gunmen.

The families of those who died say they believe the evidence which is heard during the inquest will show their relatives were innocent, and were targeted deliberately.

The victims were Father Hugh Mullan, Francis Quinn, Joan Connolly, Joseph Murphy, Noel Phillips and Daniel Teggart.

Also killed were Edward Doherty, Joseph Corr, John Laverty and John McKerr.

Another man died of a heart attack following an alleged violent confrontation with the troops in the estate.

Loss of records

Opening the hearings, the counsel for the coroner Sean Doran QC said the inquest would cover five separate incidents which saw the 10 deaths over three days, each occurring in or near the Ballymurphy area.

"By any standards, the task facing this inquest is difficult and complicated," he said.

Explaining the degree of unrest in Northern Ireland at the time, he said that one short period the inquest would examine saw reports of 12 explosions, 59 shootings, 17 deaths, 25 injuries, 13 riots and 18 cases of arson.

"The difficulties facing the coroner have also been exacerbated by the loss of records," he added, referring to missing records originally held by the Ministry of Defence.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The shootings took place hours after the government introduced a policy of internment

Relatives and supporters gathered outside Laganside Courts beforehand, and several said they approached proceedings with "mixed feelings."

Some had campaigned for many years for a new inquest.

In 2011, Attorney General John Larkin ordered fresh inquests after a campaign by the families.

They had claimed the original inquest held in the aftermath of the shootings was inadequate.

The new inquest is expected to last four months.