Image copyright PA Image caption Jeremy Corbyn is meeting a delegation of Stormont MLAs at Westminster on Monday

Four Stormont parties that campaigned against Brexit are to meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other opposition politicians on Monday.

Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Greens have previously complained that the prime minister has not agreed to meet them as a joint delegation.

They are meeting Mr Corbyn in Westminster.

They will also meet the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and the Welsh nationalists Plaid Cymru.

The delegation includes Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Alliance MLA Stephen Farry and Green Party NI leader Steven Agnew.

Mrs O'Neill said the trip is a crucial show of unity designed to make clear that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) does not represent the majority of people in Northern Ireland who voted against Brexit.

Mr Agnew will also be pushing for a fresh referendum on any final Brexit deal.

Over the weekend the DUP's Sammy Wilson warned that if Mrs May makes what he called the historic mistake of prioritising placating the EU over establishing an independent and whole UK, his party will vote against her Brexit deal.