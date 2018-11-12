Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Members of the NASUWT union will strike at the school on 13, 20, 22, 27, 28 and 29 November

Some teachers at a Belfast primary school are to strike over "the culture" in which they are expected to work.

Members of the NASUWT union at St Patrick's Primary School in Pim Street are to begin six separate days of strike action on Tuesday 13 November.

BBC News NI understands that of more than 20 teachers in the north Belfast school, about half are NASUWT members.

The union's general secretary Chris Keates said that the teachers at the school had been left with "no choice".

"They feel they cannot continue to accept a working environment where the management practices are undermining their wellbeing and ability to do their best for their pupils," she said.

'Count for little'

"The NASUWT has attempted at every stage to work with the employer to resolve the issues, however members have been left with no option other than to take strike action."

Her claims were echoed by the NASUWT national executive member for Northern Ireland, Susan Parlour.

"Teachers, like all workers, have a right to be treated with dignity and fairness at work, but currently members at St Patrick's do not feel respected and valued and their health and welfare appear to count for little," she said.

After 13 November, further strike action by NASUWT members at the school is set to take place on 20, 22, 27, 28 and 29 November.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), the management body for the school, has been contacted by BBC News NI regarding the union action.