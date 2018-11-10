Image caption The attack happened outside Belfast City Hall

A 23-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault outside Belfast City Hall.

The attack happened at Donegall Square North at around 02:00 GMT on Saturday morning.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area or who has dash-cam footage of the incident to contact officers.