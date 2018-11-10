Northern Ireland

County Down: Three injured in Dundonald crash

  • 10 November 2018
Three people have been injured in a two-vehicle collision in Dundonald, County Down.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended the incident on the Comber Road on Saturday afternoon.

A rapid response paramedic, an accident and emergency crew and a doctor also went to the scene.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place at Peartree Hill and Hillhead Road.