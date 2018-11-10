Image copyright Google

Four people, including two young children, have been left "shaken" after an arson attack at a house in Lurgan, County Armagh, police have said.

The fire happened in the Wellington Street area at about 23:45 GMT on Friday night.

The front door and hallway of the house were damaged. The four people in the house - a man, woman and two children - were not injured.

A 26-year-old man is assisting police with their enquiries.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses.