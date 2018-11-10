Image copyright Threatin Image caption Jared Threatin, of the rock band Threatin, in a still taken from the music video for Living is Dying

A concert featuring a Los Angeles band accused of faking its fanbase is set to go ahead at the Belfast Empire on Sunday night.

Jered Threatin is the singer and sole full-time member of rock band Threatin.

Promotional material for his Belfast gig indicates that "his distinct voice and memorable songs quickly captured the attention of fans worldwide".

However, according to the music magazine NME his seemingly popular UK tour is not all that it seems.

It reported that tiny numbers turned up to gigs in a number of venues in England, despite claims by the band's promoter that dozens of tickets had been pre-sold.

It quoted The Underworld in Camden, London, who posted on Threatin's Facebook page: "What happened to the 291 advanced ticket sales your agent said you'd sold? THREE PEOPLE turned up."

It also quoted a member of a supporting band who played with Threatin at the Bristol Exchange.

He said they were told 180 tickets had been sold in advance, but by 20:45 GMT only a handful of people were there.

The concert did eventually go-ahead, with Threatin's performance described as "energetic, despite the empty room" and that "his session musicians were very good".

Image copyright Eric Jones/Geograph Image caption The concert is taking place at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast

On Saturday, Threatin's Facebook and Twitter pages were unavailable.

In a reply to comments on The Empire's Facebook page relating to the gig, a spokesperson wrote: "We're aware of the situation regarding this booking. We will update when it has been clarified."

However, as of Saturday afternoon it is understood the concert will go ahead as the hall has been booked and paid for.

It is not known how many tickets have been sold.