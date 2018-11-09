Image caption Women from Northern Ireland are now able to access free abortions in Wales

Women from Northern Ireland are now able to access free abortions through the NHS in Wales.

The announcement was made by the Welsh Government on Friday.

Wales is the last part of Great Britain to extend the service to women from Northern Ireland.

Last year free terminations were made available in both England and Scotland.

Abortions are illegal in Northern Ireland except for cases where the woman's health is at risk.

That has led to women travelling to Great Britain, where until the recent changes they had to pay for terminations.

Welsh Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said: "Our view has always been a woman from Northern Ireland, in Wales, should be able to access termination of pregnancy on the same basis as women in Wales.

"We anticipate the number of women from Northern Ireland accessing these services to be low and health boards have assured us they are able to absorb this provision within existing resources.

"I have asked my officials to conduct a review of the position after six months."