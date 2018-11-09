Elderly man dies after being hit by car
- 9 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 81-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Dunmurry in October.
George McCaul, from Twinbrook, was with a four-year-old child in a push chair when they were both struck on the Upper Lisburn Road shortly before 16:00 BST on Sunday, 21 October.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Thursday morning.
The police have appealed for witnesses.