The future of two big County Antrim power stations is to be made known later by their owners AES, with hundreds of jobs at stake.

The Kilroot plant is set to be thrown a lifeline, having faced closure for failure to win a contract to supply the all-island single electricity market.

A new one-year deal is said to have been agreed with the Utility Regulator.

But there are fears of worse news for Ballylumford near Islandmagee, where jobs are under threat.

The area's MP, Sammy Wilson, and trade union Unite both said about 80 jobs are likely to go there.

However, Mr Wilson said the announcement due later would also mean 178 jobs being saved at Kilroot, outside Carrickfergus.

'A disaster for the economy'

In January, AES said it would seek permission from the regulator to shut Kilroot this year.

Deliberations have been taking place for months.

Mr Wilson said to have lost Kilroot would have been "disastrous for the economy" and could have caused "disruptive outages".

But the new deal is likely to have consequences for consumers who will shoulder the cost in their electricity bills.

Failed auction bid

Kilroot is one of Northern Ireland's main power plants and uses coal-fired generation.

It was always likely to face closure within the next three or four years as coal-burning technology would fail to meet environmental standards.

AES had said failure to win a contract in the new all-island electricity market meant it could not cover its costs.

The contracts were awarded after auctions intended to increase competition and lower prices.