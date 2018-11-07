Heavy rain warning for counties Antrim and Down
- 7 November 2018
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued in Northern Ireland.
The warning, which mainly covers counties Antrim and Down, comes into force at 07:00 GMT and lasts until 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The Met Office has warned that persistent rain may lead to disruption, and there is possibility of some homes and businesses flooding.
Later in the week, an Atlantic system is expected to reach Ireland on Friday bringing more strong winds and rain.
A warning for both elements has been issued from 09:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT on Friday.
Many people will have a wet and windy commute this morning. Take care and stay #weatheraware. Rain warnings are in force for Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, southwest England and south Wales. https://t.co/7CXYXOxPnK pic.twitter.com/Ver0BwohAs— Met Office (@metoffice) November 7, 2018
