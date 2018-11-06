NI weather warnings for rain and wind

A series of weather warnings have been issued for wind and rain in Northern Ireland in the coming days.

The Met Office has warned that persistent rain on Wednesday may lead to disruption, and possible flooding.

The warning - mainly for counties Antrim and Down - comes into force at 09:00 GMT and lasts until 19:00 GMT.

Later in the week, an Atlantic system is expected to reach Ireland on Friday bringing strong winds and rain.

A warning for both elements has been issued from 09:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT on Friday.

The Met Office warning said that disruption to transport is likely, while those living around coastal areas will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

The stormier weather is expected to bring wind gusts of 50mph (80km/h) quite widely, with stronger gusts expected around the coast.