Image caption Many of the surrounding shops are still closed after the fire in August

Primark will reopen in Belfast city centre on 8 December, trading from Commonwealth House.

The new location was required after the company's flagship store at the Bank Buildings caught fire in August.

In an email to Primark staff, the company confirmed it would "once again be trading in Belfast city centre".

The email also stated that a construction crew had started work on Bank Buildings.

A spokesperson for Primark confirmed the news on Tuesday.