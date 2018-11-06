Belfast Primark Fire: New store at Commonwealth House to open on December 8
- 6 November 2018
Primark will reopen in Belfast city centre on 8 December, trading from Commonwealth House.
The new location was required after the company's flagship store at the Bank Buildings caught fire in August.
In an email to Primark staff, the company confirmed it would "once again be trading in Belfast city centre".
The email also stated that a construction crew had started work on Bank Buildings.
A spokesperson for Primark confirmed the news on Tuesday.