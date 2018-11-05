Image copyright Daily Mirror

The IRA is implicated in the world's biggest art theft mystery and a Brexiteer warns of getting stuck in a "circle of hell" in Monday's papers.

The Belfast Telegraph reports murdered US gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger was suspected of giving stolen art worth $500,000 (£384,000) to the IRA.

The 13 paintings were taken from a Boston museum in 1990.

An ex-Scotland Yard detective suspects Bulger was involved and that the loot is stashed in Republic of Ireland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James 'Whitey' Bulger - seen he in a mugshot taken on his arrival at Alcatraz in 1959

The paper says the heist is "regarded as the biggest unsolved art theft in world history".

The News Letter leads with a call from former Brexit secretary David Davis for the government to publish its legal advice on the Irish border backstop.

The backstop is a position of last resort to avoid a hard border when the UK leaves the EU, but Mr Davis claims Downing Street officials "misled ministers at the time" on its implications.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr Davis said it was "an unwise decision to accept the EU's language on dealing with the Northern Ireland border".

He claims that that legal advice from the UK's attorney-general compared agreeing to a backstop without a end date as "being stuck in Dante's first circle of hell".

Brexit also makes the front page of the Irish News, which leads with the headline: "Don't leave us behind Leo."

Image copyright PA

It reports that 1,000 people have signed a letter to Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, urging him to fight for the rights of Irish nationalists in Northern Ireland in the Brexit talks.

The letter raises concerns about the future of cross-border health care and education and signatories include several high-profile figures that "represent a breadth of nationalist opinion".

They include film director Jim Sheridan, actor Adrian Dunbar and footballer James McClean.

Mr Varadkar warned at the weekend that Brexit was pulling "Britain and Ireland apart" and undermining the Good Friday Agreement and Anglo-Irish relationships

However, unionists have criticised the taoiseach's language, with the Ulster Unionist Party leader telling the News Letter it was "at worst a deliberate attempt to heighten tensions".

DUP leader Arlene Foster has also called on politicians to stop using the history of the Troubles to advance their position in the Brexit talks, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

"Those of us who lived on the border in those days have very little tolerance for such arguments," Mrs Foster says.

"There was never any justification for violence."