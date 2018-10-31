A man has been stabbed and a woman has been punched in the face in an attempted robbery in south Belfast.

It happened at 01:30 GMT on Wednesday as the pair were walking along the Haywood Avenue area of the Ormeau Road.

They were approached by two men who asked them for money and cigarettes. When they refused, the man was stabbed in the leg and head.

The man's injuries are serious but not life threatening.

The attackers left the scene empty handed. Police have appealed for information.