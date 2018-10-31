Image copyright Twitter Image caption Barry McElduff posing with the loaf on his head

Former Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff will not face prosecution over a controversial video he posted of himself balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

It was posted on his Twitter account on the anniversary of the Kingsmills atrocity.

Ten Protestant workmen were shot dead by the IRA on 5 January 1976.

Mr McElduff later resigned but has always maintained he never intended to cause offence.

'Deep and unnecessary'

It was an eight second video, posted shortly after midnight on 5 January 2018, which ended a political career of more than 20 years.

Mr McElduff accepted the video caused "deep and unnecessary" hurt to the families of the Kingsmills victims.

He apologised and resigned as MP for West Tyrone but he has always insisted that he in no way intended to cause hurt and the video was spontaneous and not premeditated.

He said at the time he was not aware the post coincided with the Kingsmills anniversary.

He was questioned by police about the improper use of a public electronic communication network and so to was his party colleague Máirtín Ó Muilleoir who retweeted the video.

Image caption Máirtín Ó Muilleoir had been criticised by unionists for retweeting the video

Ó Muilleoir, a former finance minister, later apologised and told BBC News NI he "would not have tweeted" it if he didn't think it was "wholly innocent".

After examining the PSNI file, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has decided no further action will be taken.

As yet there has been no response from Mr McElduff.