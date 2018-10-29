Car crashes into house in south Belfast
- 29 October 2018
A car has crashed into the side of a house in south Belfast, causing part of a backyard wall to collapse.
It happened in Kimberley Street in the Ormeau area shortly before 16:20 GMT on Monday,
There were no reports of any injuries, a spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.