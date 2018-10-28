Man dies following road crash in Omagh

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Beltany Road outside Omagh

A man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Darren Gallagher, 22, was driving a car along the Beltany Road when he crashed near the turn off for the Drumlegagh Road,

The crash happened at about 04:20 GMT on Sunday.

Police have asked for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact them.