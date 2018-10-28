Image caption The two separate incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday morning

Police are appealing for witnesses following two attacks in Belfast.

Both incidents took place shortly before 01:30 BST on Sunday.

In Global Crescent, east Belfast, a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the shoulder. A 30-year-old man was arrested.

A 22-year-old man sustained serious facial injuries after being assaulted with a broken glass in King Street, south Belfast. A man, 36, was arrested in relation to the incident.

In both incidents, the men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 30-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Both men police remain in custody.