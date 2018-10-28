Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened at a house in High Street on Saturday night

Two men barricaded themselves into the bedroom of a house in County Down while it was being ransacked, the police have said.

It happened at a house in High Street in Portaferry at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

Two masked men forced their way into the property and caused extensive damage before damaging a car parked outside as they fled from the scene.

The police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.