Man beaten with hammers in east Belfast burglary
- 27 October 2018
A man has been beaten with hammers by a gang of masked men who forced their way into a flat in east Belfast.
The 34-year-old victim sustained injuries to his head and legs in the attack, which took place at Abbey Park shortly after 20:00 BST on Friday.
He was treated in hospital for his wounds. A 16-year-old boy was also in the flat at the time but was not hurt.
Police are treating it as an aggravated burglary and have appealed for witnesses.