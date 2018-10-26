Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin and has heard 110 days of evidence so far

The final witnesses to give evidence at the inquiry into NI's flawed green energy scheme will appear later.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry was set up in January 2017 and began its hearings last November.

Friday marks day 111 of oral evidence heard by the panel, which is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin.

The RHI scheme was set up in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but huge subsidies led to a £490m bill for NI taxpayers.

Its problems became public knowledge in December 2016, after a BBC Spotlight programme exposed its critical flaw: that claimants could exploit the scheme to make a profit by burning fuel inefficiently.

The media storm that followed saw relations between the two largest political parties in government - the DUP and Sinn Féin - crumble, and devolution collapsed just weeks later.

The public inquiry was announced in early 2017 by then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

On Friday, senior Stormont official Andrew McCormick will finish his evidence to the inquiry.

Image caption Andrew McCormick is now director general of Stormont's preparations for Brexit

He was the enterprise department's permanent secretary when staff learned of problems with the scheme in 2015, and oversaw its closure in early 2016.

At a Public Accounts Committee hearing in 2017, he also named an ex-DUP adviser, Andrew Crawford, as being involved in a crucial decision to delay cost controls to the scheme: a decision that did the most damage to the public purse.

It allowed a huge spike in applications to the scheme, pushing the date for cost controls back by a four-week period.

When Mr Crawford appeared before the inquiry, he denied any involvement in seeking to keep the scheme open or delay the introduction of cost controls.

On Friday, the former head of the Northern Ireland civil service will also give evidence.

Image caption Sir Malcolm McKibbin retired as head of the civil service in 2017, having served six years in the role

Sir Malcolm McKibbin will be the last witness to appear before the inquiry panel.

He led the civil service from 2011 until 2017.

In his witness statement, published on Thursday night, he said he was only told of "significant emerging issues" about the initiative at the end of January 2016, and that processes were put in place to ensure it was handled.

On Thursday, his successor as head of the civil service, David Sterling, apologised for multiple failings in the RHI scheme.

The inquiry's counsel will hold several summing up sessions before the panel retires to consider all of the evidence it has heard.

It is expected to deliver its findings some time in 2019.

The most up-to-date figure for the inquiry's cost is £6.5m, but it is likely to be higher by the time it concludes.