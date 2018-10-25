Two men charged over Portaferry murder
- 25 October 2018
Two men been charged with the murder of a man who was assaulted in Portaferry, County Down, 11 days ago.
Ryan Macrae, 32, was attacked at Church Street shortly before 01:00 BST on Sunday 14 October.
Mr Macrae was admitted to hospital but died on Tuesday night.
A 19-year-old and 28-year-old charged with his murder are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday.