A housing association has helped change the fate of six listed georgian cottages on the Ormeau Road.

The Rosetta Cottages in south Belfast have been given a new lease of life.

Known as 'Saddler's Row', some of the residents that lived there would have made and repaired harnesses.

But, despite having a grade B building listing, the cottages laid vacant for decades.

Clanmill Housing Association, which social housing across Northern Ireland, has now transformed the six cottages into two modern, energy efficient homes.

The cottages date back to the early 1800s and, historically, were situated on the outskirts of the city and on a main route into the city from south Down.

The cottages became known as 'Saddler's Row' because artisans moved in and made their living making and repairing the harnesses the farmers that were bringing their cattle into the market from Ballynahinch and Crossgar.

Clanmill Housing Association and Hearth Heritage Division began its restorations last summer.

Siobhan Brown of the Clanmill Housing Association said the renovations were done sensitively and to a "high-spec".

"The original features went back in. We also made the building a sustainable one using as much green material as we could," she said.

Clanmill spent £312,000 on renovating the two homes, just under half of which (£147,000) came from the came from the Department of Communities.

The original cost of the purchase was covered the Architectural Heritage Fund.

Ms Brown said that the cost was worth it because the buildings are of architectural significance and important to the community.