Image caption Dermot Nolan has been chief executive of Ofgem since 2014, and has admitted his organisation could have done more to raise risks about the NI RHI scheme

The body that regulated NI's flawed green energy scheme has said it "got it wrong" by not carrying out a risk assessment of the initiative.

The admission emerged at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

The chief executive of the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), Dermot Nolan, is giving evidence.

The RHI scheme was set up in 2012 to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but overgenerous subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

Ofgem's main function is as a regulator, but a sub-division administers energy initiatives, as it did with the Northern Ireland RHI scheme.

But it did not consider it part of its job to alert Stormont's enterprise department - which had created the RHI scheme - about the potential for abuse to occur.

On Wednesday, Mr Nolan, who has been chief executive of Ofgem since 2014, admitted the body did not carry out a risk assessment of the scheme and that it was a "failure".

It was meant to happen during the development of the scheme, before it opened in November 2012. Its purpose was to pick up on anything that could pose a danger to the proper running of the initiative.

Had it been done, key flaws - including the absence of cost controls and the potential for the scheme to be manipulated - could have been spotted before any public money was spent.

The lack of tiered tariffs and potential for exploitation meant claimants could earn lucrative subsidies by burning more fuel.

In some cases, as the inquiry has heard on a number of occasions, beneficiaries were installing multiple small boilers to heat "empty sheds".

'No guarantee'

Asked if Ofgem got it wrong by not carrying out the risk assessment, Mr Nolan said: "I find it hard to accept anything else - Ofgem did get it wrong."

He said a risk assessment clearly should have resulted in those problems being exposed and discussed with the Stormont department that was responsible for the scheme.

"I find it difficult to explain why it didn't happen," he added.

Inquiry counsel Joe Aiken described it as a "lost opportunity", but said even if Ofgem had done the assessment, there was "no guarantee in any form that the department would have acted even if you'd provided it".

Mr Nolan said he agreed with that.

Emails were circulated within Ofgem in summer 2012 about the RHI scheme's potential for encouraging heat to be wasted and how cost controls could be used to address that.

Mr Nolan said that risk should have been flagged with Stormont's enterprise department.

But he added that it seemed some officials had already been warned about some of the potential problems with the scheme, but they were "determined to go ahead come what may".

The inquiry's oral hearings are due to end on Friday, after 111 days of evidence heard by the panel.