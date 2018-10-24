Image caption Rose Court in Ballymena is one of 10 care homes operated by Runwood in NI

Suspensions imposed on a care home firm which was at the centre of controversy have been lifted after inspectors found improvements at three of its homes.

Runwood Homes hit the headlines in June when Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People severely criticised care at its Dunmurry Manor care home.

It agreed to a "pause" on taking new residents into three of its other homes in Glengormley, Belfast and Ballymena.

But after follow-up inspections, the firm said admissions have now resumed.

'Improved standards'

The three County Antrim homes affected by the suspensions were Glenabbey Manor in Glengormley, Clifton Nursing Home in Belfast and Rose Court in Ballymena.

The inspections were carried out by Northern Ireland's health watchdog, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

In a statement on Wednesday, Runwood Homes said it has "successfully implemented improvement requirements" that were identified by earlier RQIA inspections.

"We are pleased that the improved standards of care and practise have been recognised by the RQIA and the [health] trusts," said Runwood's chief operating officer, Gavin O'Hare-Connolly.

"We hope that our latest news will give the local communities surrounding our homes assurances that there are no concerns.

"Runwood Homes are running a professional and stable service where care quality meets the levels expected and set by the trusts and nursing and residential care home standards."

Image caption Runwood Homes was criticised in June for standards of care at its Dunmurry Manor home

The Northern Health Trust said it had been involved in working on an improvement plan with Runwood Homes and their staff for a number of months.

"The concerns identified have been fully addressed and new admissions are now being made to these homes, as all partners are satisfied that they have reached the required standards and are providing safe and effective care," a spokeswoman said.

"The homes continue to be monitored to ensure standards are kept at a high level."

Runwood Homes is based in England and runs 10 care homes in Northern Ireland, according to its website.

In June, Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch published a damning report on Runwood's Dunmurry Manor care home.

His report found a "horrific catalogue of inhuman and degrading treatment" at the property, and said many elderly residents were "spending their last few months living in appalling circumstances".

By August, the Police Service of Northern Ireland began a criminal investigation into allegations of mistreatment in Dunmurry Manor.