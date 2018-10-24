Image copyright Daily Mirror

The RHI Inquiry has got extensive coverage in all of Wednesday's papers.

The Belfast Telegraph, Irish News and the News Letter all devote full page spreads to the two former ministers Simon Hamilton and Máirtín Ó Mulleoir.

All of the papers report how the DUP's former enterprise minister Simon Hamilton sent anonymous emails to the civil service and journalists.

The emails were to take attention away from the DUP at the height of the scandal.

"It was not my proudest moment," Mr Hamilton told the inquiry.

Image caption Simon Hamilton was economy minister from May 2016 until the assembly collapsed in 2017

The papers also report that Sinn Féin's former finance minister Máirtín Ó Mulleoir deferred to "unelected senior republican figures" when considering a plan to save taxpayers money.

As finance minister Mr Ó Mulleoir had to sign off on the enterprise minister's business case to resolve the overspend on RHI.

The News Letter reports that Mr Ó Mulleoir, before signing off on Mr Hamilton's plan, reported to senior republican Pádraic Wilson.

Image caption Máirtín Ó Muilleoir was finance minister in May 2016 and had to give approval to any measures to cut the RHI costs

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said in light of Mr Ó Muilleoir's evidence, it seems as if the departments were like "two alley cats fighting, and walking around each other".

In the Irish News, John Manley's piece makes no bones about it.

He says the revelations coming from the RHI Inquiry are "unlikely to leave the public pining for devolution".

'Showed huge bravery'

The Irish News carries the sad news that the women who helped uncover the Kincora sex abuse scandal has died.

Valerie Shaw, who was in her early 80s, raised her concerns about the care home with the RUC and the Free Presbyterian Church founder Rev Ian Paisley in the 1970s.

Image caption Three senior care staff at Kincora, including William McGrath, were jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys

Campaigner Margaret McGuckin, from the group Savia, said Ms Shaw had shown huge bravery in speaking out against sexual abuse.

"May told to end witch-hunt of Army veterans," is the headline on page eight of the News Letter.

There has been criticism over potential legal action against soldiers for events linked to the Troubles.

The paper reports that "scores of MPs and Lords" have demanded that the Theresa May put in place lasting and legal protection for security personnel.

'Biting off more than I can chew'

The Belfast Telegraph has sit down with motorbike racer Guy Martin.

The read is not for the feint hearted as he describes various injuries and crashes that brought him "to the edge".

Image copyright Honda Racing Image caption Guy Martin crashed out of the 2017 Isle of Man TT

Moving on from motorbike racing he has taken up extreme cycle racing "I can't stop biting off more than I can chew", he explains.

Today's loveable pet story comes courtesy of the Belfast Telegraph.

The paper reports that the owner of a pedigree cat left blinded after being shot is seeking compensation for the emotional and financial impact of the attack.

Maureen Newman, whose beloved Maine Coon cat survived the shooting last September, attended a criminal injuries compensation appeals panel in Belfast on Tuesday.

Ms Newman said the incident left her traumatised, according to the paper.

Image caption Library photo - not Leo

Leo Aston Martin Teca Newman, to give the cat its full name, hid in Ms Newman's garage after the attack and despite the best efforts of a vet, his right eye could not be saved.

Ms Newman stressed to the Belfast Telegraph that the case was about taking a stand in solidarity with fellow pet owners who have gone through similar experiences.

Also in the Belfast Telegraph is the news that health sanctions at three Runwood care homes have been lifted.

New residents can now be admitted to Glenabbey Manor in Glengormley, Clifton Nursing Home in north Belfast, and Rose Court in Ballymena.

It comes after the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) found that a range of concerns raised following previous visits had been addressed.

Missing Newtonabbey man Robert Holmes features on the front page of the Irish Daily Mirror.

Skip Twitter post by @snowpatrol Our friend Robert Holmes has been missing since weds. Last seen in the Mossley area of Belfast. If anyone has any info please call 101 or 999. pic.twitter.com/jZWJavs40K — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) October 21, 2018 Report

Mr Holmes has been missing since 17 October and his sister Joanne Clarke has issued an emotional appeal.

Pop rock bank Snow Patrol have also appealed for help to find their friend Robert.