Northern Ireland

Fire in Belfast's Flame restaurant

  • 23 October 2018
Fire fighters at Flame Restaurant in Belfast

Fire fighters are dealing with a fire at Flame restaurant in Belfast city centre.

Five appliances are in attendance at the incident on Howard Street.

The BBC understands a small fire broke out on the roof of the restaurant.

About 70 customers had to be evacuated.

Flame celebrated its fifth birthday on Sunday.

Residents at an adjoining hotel were not allowed the return to their rooms as the fire service dealt with the fire.

Related Topics