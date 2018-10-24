Image copyright Getty Images

Six Northern Ireland councils are in Westminster in a final push to get the go ahead for a city region deal.

They hope to secure funding from the Treasury to potentially create 20,000 jobs over 10 years.

The Chancellor Philip Hammond will make an announcement on Monday as part of the budget.

City deals are special packages of funding and decision making powers for local authorities.

Proposals were submitted to the secretary of state Karen Bradley in September following months of preparations.

Image caption Karen Bradley received the city proposals last month

Councils will hope to secure £450m of funding from Mr Hammond, with an Executive matching that figure.

Despite Northern Ireland being without a power-sharing administration since January 2017, it should not hinder a city deal being given the green light.

Belfast City Council has partnered with councils Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mid and East Antrim, and Newry, Mourne and Down

Queen's University and Ulster University are also providing funding, as are private sector businesses.

The 10 year plan aims to encourage economic growth, improve infrastructure and tourism and upskill the region's workforce.

Northern Ireland politicians and business people will tell Westminster politicians about the benefits a city deal will provide for Northern Ireland.

Image caption Mid and East Antrim Borough Council chief executive Anne Donaghy says the councils are confident

Chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Anne Donaghy said she is confident the deal will be approved.

"This is a final push and we are going with the view that we will secure this.

"There are three projects in my area that we are seeking the funding for and really they are once in a lifetime opportunities to redress some of the economic shocks we have experienced.

"We've lost over 2,000 highly paid jobs in the last few years with Michelin and JTI Gallaher and this is an opportunity for us to regain some of that employment in the borough," she said.

The Belfast Regional City Deal envisages:

Establishment of a Global Innovation Institute focusing on already successful sectors in the city, including cybersecurity, financial services, healthcare and agri-food.

Investment in digital connectivity to enable businesses across the region to connect to new markets and opportunities.

New tourist attractions which will include a new landmark venue in Belfast; development of facilities at Hillsborough and Carrickfergus castles; an extension of the Gobbins coastal path; the regeneration of Bangor seafront; and a focus on bringing more visitors into the Mourne mountains.

Extension of Belfast's Rapid Transit System to take in outlying districts.

Delivery of an extensive employability and skills programme, incorporating apprenticeship schemes, with a specific focus on digital skills.

Londonderry is also working to secure a separate city deal that would help drive investment in the north west.