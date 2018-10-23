Stormont's ex-economy minister has said he regrets not pushing his officials harder to produce plans to cut the cost of NI's flawed green energy scheme.

The DUP's Simon Hamilton is appearing before the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

He took over the economy department in May 2016, which set up RHI.

The scheme was created in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but huge subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

Simon Hamilton is the final DUP representative due to give evidence.

'Shell-shocked'

He was tasked with bringing forward plans to the assembly to cut the scheme's costs, and he told the inquiry when he became minister that he made it a priority.

The scheme had already been closed in February 2016, but its major budgetary overspend still needed to be dealt with.

On Tuesday, Mr Hamilton said he felt civil servants were not addressing the issue with as much urgency as he was; that officials seemed "shell-shocked" and were not concentrating on the most important matter.

He said they expended a huge amount of energy on blind alleys rather than working up a plan to cut the massive costs.

"I did push, I did ask, but I regret I didn't push even more and was insistent on a paper by a particular date, but I was assured work was ongoing," he said.

But inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said what was needed was "leadership".

He said that when Mr Hamilton met senior officials in his department to discuss the crisis "no dawning of leadership took place".

'Shoddy'

Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien said it was within Mr Hamilton's power to exert more authority on his officials or to insist on regular update meetings.

She said it was late autumn 2016, almost five months after he had taken up office and eight months after the scheme had been closed, before he really became engaged.

She said as someone who had previous ministerial experience he ought to have been aware of actions he could have taken.

Mr Hamilton agreed but said he had been assured that complex work was taking place and he wanted something that was legally robust.

However, he said when the cost-cutting proposals were finally brought to him in late October, they were brief and almost devoid of detail.

"I didn't want something to come before me that was shoddy, but the sad truth is when it did come before me - it was shoddy," he said.

It did not contain any options to cut the costs.

Image caption Simon Hamilton and Máirtín Ó Muilleoir are both appearing at the inquiry for the first time on Tuesday

He was unhappy with it and it was binned.

But Mr Hamilton said although things were not moving with as much urgency as he wanted them to, at this point he felt there was "no frenzied atmosphere".

Just several months later, a BBC Spotlight programme exposed the full scale of the RHI scandal, which led to a political fall-out that ultimately collapsed the Stormont assembly.

Mr Hamilton said in autumn 2016, there was no prospect then of the assembly collapsing, and there was still good time, in his mind, to get a solution passed.

'Interfering'

On Tuesday afternoon, former finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir will also appear at the inquiry.

He will be the first and only Sinn Féin figure to give oral evidence.

He was to give approval to the economy department's cost control proposals in his role as finance minister, and also set up the public inquiry in January 2017.

In his witness statement to the inquiry, published on Monday night, he argued that when he became aware of the RHI problems in May 2016, he accepted "in good faith" that Mr Hamilton was working on a solution, adding that he thought the DUP minister would send him a paper outlining any proposals before going public with an announcement.

He went on to say that towards the end of 2016, he "came to the conclusion minister Hamilton was not co-operating with me to find a solution".

Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels

'Hindered development'

"Any lingering doubt was erased on 4 January 2017 when minister Hamilton told the media he had agreed a plan to deal with RHI with Arlene Foster," he said.

He added that he believes the approach adopted by Mr Hamilton "hindered development of a solution to RHI".

The written evidence given to the inquiry by the former ministers shows the pair had a difficult working relationship while they sought to address the financial problems of the RHI scheme.

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, David Sterling, will also give evidence this week, as will his predecessor, Malcolm McKibben.

The enterprise department's former top civil servant, Andrew McCormick, will also return.

The inquiry's oral hearings are due to end on Friday, after 111 days of evidence heard by the panel.