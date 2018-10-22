Simple Power is bought over by Foresight Group
Northern Ireland's biggest operator of single wind turbines, Simple Power, has been bought over for an undisclosed price.
Part-owned by construction firm Heron Bros, it has built-up a portfolio of 52 turbines on farms since 2010.
The buyer is the Foresight Group, a UK infrastructure and private equity investment manager.
The wind turbines are fully operational and have "shown strong performance to date".
Foresight said they have a combined output "in excess of 12MW".
Over the past five years, Foresight has overseen £200m worth of investment in the Northern Ireland renewable energy sector, including anaerobic digestion plants.
James Taggart, investment manager of Foresight Group said: "Simple Power's wind portfolio is a fantastic acquisition.
"We look forward to working with its management team to continue its success."