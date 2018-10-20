Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Nine Protestant civilians were killed in the IRA bomb attack

Wreaths have been laid at the site of a bombing in Belfast which killed nine protestant civilians and an IRA bomber 25 years ago.

The attack took place in Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill Road on 23 October 1993.

On Saturday, a parade of football teams, including that of one victim, made its way from Highfield to the scene of the bombing.

The event is one of many taking place ahead of Tuesday's anniversary.

In addition to the 10 deaths, a further 57 people were injured by the bomb.

Image caption The scene of the Shankill bombing 25 years on

At 13:06 BST, the moment the bomb exploded, six wreaths were laid at the scene.

Michael Morrison, 27, was one of those killed in the attack along with his partner Evelyn Baird.

They were the parents of three children, one of whom also died in the explosion.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Michael Morrison and his partner were both killed in the attack

Mr Morrison's football team was one of those who took part in Saturday's ceremony.

Organisers said it was not just for the people of the Shankill, but for everyone.

In coming days several events are scheduled to take place, including a play about the life of the family of one of the victims.