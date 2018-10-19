Image caption Police have said the arson attack is being treated as a hate crime

A five-year-old girl has escaped injury after an arson attack on a house in County Londonderry.

Police said that a tyre was placed against the front door of a house in the Leckagh Walk area of Magherafelt and set alight.

It happened shortly before 03:20 BST on Friday in what is being treated as a hate crime.

Two men, aged 17 and 47, and a 39-year-old woman were also inside the house, but were not injured.

Sinn Féin councillor Darren Totten said he had visited the family, who believe they were targeted because they are Catholic.

In a statement, the police said: "The tyre was set alight, which resulted in extensive damage to the door and caused scorch damage to the hallway. An upstairs bedroom received scorch and smoke damage as a result of the incident."

"A five-year-old child was asleep in an adjacent bedroom to the bedroom damaged as a result of the fire, but she was not injured.

"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are treating the incident as a hate crime. This totally reckless act could have resulted in injuries or fatalities."

The Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Sinn Féin's Mr Totten said there can be "no justification whatsoever for this kind of attack".

"This is a family home with a mother and children. It could very easily have been a much more serious scenario we were dealing with this morning," he said.

"When this kind of action is carried it out it has the potential to do serious harm, perhaps more serious than intended, and ruin lives."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.