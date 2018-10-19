Image caption The milk is often given to premature or ill babies

A service supplying donated breast milk to premature and seriously ill babies across Ireland is operational again.

The service was previously suspended after bacteria was found in the water supply.

The Human Milk Bank based at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen was suspended for eight months after moving from Irvinestown in January.

Routine testing of the cold water supply to the pasteuriser revealed the presence of pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The milk bank helps some of the tiniest premature babies, and also babies who have serious heart or intestinal problems.

The Western Trust said it immediately contacted neo-natal units when it became aware of the issue and requested that all unused milk was disposed of.

Subsequently 259 litres of donated milk was thrown away.

Interim measure

Breast milk helps babies fight viruses and bacteria, and, in particular, it can help to protect the gut from rupturing - a potentially life-threatening condition.

The service also supports mothers of twins, triplets and quads who are unable to produce enough milk of their own.

While the service was suspended, breast milk was imported from England as an interim measure.

The Human Milk Bank has been operational since 2000 and processes more than 1,500 litres of human donor milk each year.

In 2016, the service helped more than 900 babies and last year the Western Trust appealed for more donors as stocks were running low.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said many mums have contacted the Milk Bank looking to donate milk and they are steadily building up a good supply.