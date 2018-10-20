Image copyright Press Eye

The Ulster Unionist party is holding its annual conference in Armagh.

Party leader Robin Swann told BBC News NI that the DUP was endangering the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain because of their approach to Brexit.

Unlike his predecessor, Mike Nesbitt, Mr Swann voted to leave the European Union.

Mr Swann also accuses the DUP of damaging how Northern Ireland is perceived more widely.

Robin Swann recently met with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels

He also said he believes former prime minister David Cameron made a mistake saying that had he achieved the European reforms he wanted to, we would never have had the kind of Brexit referendum he ended up with, adding hindsight was a fantastic thing.

The North Antrim MLA also claimed support was returning to the Ulster Unionists.

This is despite the party having suffered a number of poor elections which have seen the DUP pull further ahead.