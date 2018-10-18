Image caption Trevor Cooper was head of finance at the enterprise department, which scrutinised and approved the RHI scheme

Stormont civil servants failed to ensure adequate checks were done to guarantee there were controls on payments under a flawed green energy scheme, an inquiry has heard.

Sir Patrick Coghlin made the comment at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry, which he is chairing.

Thursday marks day 106 of hearings.

The RHI scheme was set up in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but huge fuel subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

Sir Patrick said a team that signed off the RHI scheme in 2011 took a colleague's word for it, that the money could be stopped if it went over budget.

He said that should not have been enough to satisfy the scrutiny committee in the enterprise department, which set up RHI and gave it the go-ahead.

Sir Patrick said it should also not have gotten through the finance department, which had to give ultimate approval for the scheme's budget.

Witness Trevor Cooper, of the enterprise department's finance division, was the head of the scrutiny committee in 2011, in advance of the scheme launch.

'Serious warning'

He had been advised by a colleague that he needed to be sure that the finance department received assurances there would be sufficient budget controls built into it.

She told him the funding was unusual and could have an impact on the departmental budget in the event of any overspend.

But when the scheme came to be scrutinised, Mr Cooper accepted an assurance from an official in the energy division of the department that payments could be stopped in-year.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin and has heard 106 days of evidence so far

No such power existed in the regulations, and Mr Cooper accepted that he had not read them as part of his scrutiny role.

Sir Patrick said Mr Cooper had received a "serious warning".

'Bolt out of the blue'

He said the easiest way for him to ensure the guarantees were in place was to point them out in the proposed regulations.

"But there was no interim budget control in the regulations," said Sir Patrick.

"There was no effective budget control in the regulations. It's as simple as that."

Mr Cooper said when it was established in June 2015 that finance approval for scheme spending had lapsed in March 2015, that a £7m in-year overspend had been racked up already and there was no quick way to stop further payments, it came as a "bolt out of the blue".

On Wednesday, the inquiry heard there had been a "total lack of communication" between two divisions of the enterprise department when it came to the RHI scheme - something Sir Patrick described as "complete organisational disaster".

The inquiry's oral hearings are due to conclude at the end of next week.

On Tuesday, former ministers, the DUP's Simon Hamilton and Sinn Fein's Máirtín Ó Muilleoir will give evidence.