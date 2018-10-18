Image copyright PA Image caption The UK leaves the EU in March, and the current plan is for a transition period to finish at the end of 2020

Ireland's Europe minister has said she is "absolutely clear" Theresa May is still committed to an open-ended backstop over the Irish border.

Helen McEntee was speaking after a meeting involving Theresa May and Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar.

Mrs May said the UK's transition out of the EU could be extended by "a matter of months" to ensure no hard border in Northern Ireland.

The idea emerged in negotiations and is not expected to be used, she said.

The UK leaves the EU in March, and the current plan is for a transition period to finish at the end of 2020.

Some Tory MPs and Brexit campaigners are angry at the idea of the UK being tied to EU rules for longer.

It comes after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels failed to make decisive progress in reaching an agreement.

Mrs McEntee told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster that Mrs May had reaffirmed her commitment to the backstop on Wednesday night.

"I think we are both of the understanding that this is an insurance policy and obviously we want to address all of these issues in a future relationship," she said.

"One that ensures we don't have any kind of a border and one that protects the peace process, however, we have to have that insurance policy, and Theresa May reaffirmed her commitment to it last night.

"Support for Michel Barnier [EU negotiator] to continue the negotiations is strong, support for Ireland and the Irish backstop is still very strong."

Progress has been made on a number of issues in the UK's withdrawal agreement, Mrs McEntee said and negotiations will now intensify, RTÉ understands.

Mrs May addressed her 27 European counterparts on Wednesday evening, urging them to give ground and end the current Brexit deadlock.

She subsequently said that the UK had already put forward a proposal to avoid the need for either a hard border or a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

DUP MEP Diane Dodds has said the proposal to extend the transition period does not resolve the fundamental issue of the backstop.

"We want a Brexit that is good for the union in all of its constituent parts, but that also respects the constitutional and economic integrity of Northern Ireland," she added.

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson said there is support for a backstop in Northern Ireland.

"They have had 50 conferences since this Brexit fiasco, since the referendum took place," she said.

"The people of the north of Ireland did not vote for it and the people of the north of Ireland support the backstop."

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019, and the transition period is designed to smooth the path to a future permanent relationship.

During this period, which is due to finish on 31 December 2020, the UK's relationship with the EU will stay largely the same.

The UK has signed up to the principle of a Irish border backstop - an insurance policy designed to prevent the need for customs checks - but the two sides cannot agree what form the backstop will take and how long it will last.

Mr Varadkar said a longer transition period was not a substitute for a concrete agreement over the backstop.

But he said the idea would have some merit, adding "if it did help to reassure people that the backstop would never be activated, that would be a positive thing".