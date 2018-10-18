Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley will table the legislation that she promised last month when she cut MLAs' pay

Legislation to give civil servants enhanced powers to take decisions in the absence of Stormont ministers will go before Westminster later.

The bill will also suspend the Northern Ireland secretary's legal duty to call a fresh assembly election.

The bill aims to give civil servants greater flexibility when it comes to making decisions.

It will let them act in a minister's absence if they are satisfied their decisions are in the public interest.

Any major policy decisions, including ones which involve big public spending, will still normally be left for ministers to decide.

The bill will also require officials must to take into account guidance from the Northern Ireland secretary.

Critics of the legislation believe it could see big decisions left on the shelf and leave civil servants vulnerable to legal challenges.

The legislation, tabled by Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley, will be put before the House Of Commons on Thursday afternoon.

Deadlock

Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 and civil servants have been left to run Northern Ireland's public services since then.

But their remit was thrown into doubt in May when a court ruled that a senior official did not have the power to give the go-ahead for a controversial waste incinerator plant.

Last month, as she announced a cut in assembly members' pay, Mrs Bradley said she would draft legislation to provide "greater clarity and certainty" for civil servants and to "ensure the continued delivery of public services".