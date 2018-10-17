Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption David McGowan died in a cell at Lisburn police station in May 2014

A custody sergeant has been cleared of the manslaughter of a man who died in police detention.

David McGowan from Belfast, was pronounced dead just over two-and-a-half hours after arriving at Lisburn police station in May 2014.

PSNI officer Sgt Brian McKenna was the custody officer on the night the 28-year-old died.

He has always denied the charges of manslaughter and misconduct in public office.

On Wednesday a prosecution barrister told Judge David McFarland that he was offering no further evidence in the four-week Belfast Crown Court trial of Sgt McKenna.

As a consequence the jury of seven men and five women were directed to return verdicts of 'not guilty'.

Doctor's checks

Sgt McKenna was charged after a Police Ombudsman investigation was carried out into the death of Mr McGowan.

Mr McGowan was arrested along with his girlfriend outside a flat in east Belfast on the evening of 29 May 2014.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard a civilian custody officer told Sgt McKenna "he [Mr McGowan] has taken something as well. He has white powder in his mouth and he said he had taken 40 tablets."

A doctor later checked on Mr McGowan and a number of checks were made on his condition.

After a check at 01:05 BST the doctor was informed that he had vomited.

An ambulance was called two minutes later and although CPR was administered, Mr McGowan was pronounced dead at 01:47 BST.

A post-mortem concluded he died from an "upper airway obstruction due to inhalation of gastric contents, due to toxic effects of alcohol and drugs".

While Sergeant McKenna has now been cleared of the charges, the civilian detention officer, Mr Alexander McAllister, who was on duty with him, awaits sentence on the charge of misconduct in public office.

A charge of manslaughter charge against the guard, who gave evidence during the trial, was allowed to "remain on the books" by an earlier court following a guilty plea to misconduct.