A picture of young Belfast model Mairead Leigha O'Neill features on the front pages of two of Northern Ireland's daily pages.

The 21-year-old died suddenly on Monday.

The Irish News headline states that she had found in hard to cope with the death of her mother who died of cancer last year.

The Belfast Telegraph also carries a picture of Mairead on its front page and both papers carry tributes to the young woman who was from the Markets area of the city.

The News Letter and Belfast Telegraph have both led with Brexit coverage.

Threat

The similar stories are based on the EU's demand of Prime Minister Theresa May that she come up with "concrete proposals" for a deal on the terms the UK is going to leave the union.

The News Letter says that the DUP have "hinted" that progress has been made over their concerns on how the deal might affect the Union.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the paper that it was now unlikely that the party would now have to carry through on its threat of withdrawing support from Mrs May's minority government at Westminster.

Writing in the Irish News columnist Brian Feeney accuses the DUP of using Brexit "to kill the Good Friday Agreement".

He concludes that whilst the party harbours no heir apparent to leader Arlene Foster, "she has written her own political P45".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DUJP leader Arlene Foster believes that her position is not under threat

However, the Belfast Telegraph reports that Mrs Foster has said that there is "no truth" to suggestions that her leadership of the party in under threat.

Meanwhile in the Irish News, loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson has warned of unionist protests "greater than Drumcree or the flag protests if Brexit resulted in a backstop" - that is if Northern Ireland remained in alignment with the EU post-Brexit.

Writing in the Irish News, in a column that is entirely Brexit-free, Jarleth Kearney wonders if mixed-martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has influenced violence in GAA games.

There have been several high profile incidents of on pitch violence in recent months.

Protestant dancers

Recalling demands for cage fighting to be banned, Mr Kearney appeals for people to "switch off" from the sport and to embrace the community spirited GAA as a sport.

The Belfast Telegraph has an interesting two page spread feature on the almost unknown history of Protestants and Irish dancing.

Larne writer Angeline King makes the case that contrary to common belief Protestants have always been partial to a step or two and remain so to this day.

The Daily Mirror leads with crime, asking why a Northern Ireland man has been spared jail despite admitting one count of downloading an illegal image of a child.