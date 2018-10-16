Northern Ireland

Man critical after fire at block of flats in Londonderry

  • 16 October 2018

A man is critically ill after a fire at a block of flats in Londonderry.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon in Great James Street. Part of the road was closed while the emergency services attended the scene.

The victim is being treated in Altnagelvin Hospital.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.