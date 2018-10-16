Cyclist dies after being struck by car near Dunmurry
- 16 October 2018
A cyclist who was struck by a car near Dunmurry, on the outskirts of Belfast, at the weekend has died.
He has been named by police as Timmy Little, 45, from Limavady, County Londonderry.
The collision happened on Sunday morning on the Glenside road at about 08:30 BST.
A 23-year-old, who was driving the vehicle involved, was arrested, but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.