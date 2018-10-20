Image copyright London Sentinel

There are some very charming aspects of local papers that you only find there and nowhere else.

One of those are tributes to those who have passed away at a great age and have left a mark on their communities.

This week's Londonderry Sentinel pays its respects to Ruby Jordan who has died aged 85.

Ruby is described as one of the best known residents of the Fountain area of the city.

One person, among many, paying tribute to her, said "another Fountain legend gone".

The Sentinel also has very interesting feature article on page two, the story of Lieutenant William Dunlop.

He was killed in action on 30 October 1918, making him one of the last soldiers from Northern to die on the battlefield during the First World War.

Citizen journalist

"People in Fermanagh who require pain management or a chronic pain service are being forced to travel to Omagh or Derry to be seen by a consultant," according to the Fermanagh Herald.

Helen Hamill, who suffers from a complex neurological condition, turned investigative journalist and put in her own Freedom of Information request.

She found out that the Western Trust does not currently provide a chronic pain service at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Image caption The Fermanagh Herald has pledged to fight for its local hospital

The paper's editorial says it is its job to "stand up for our hospital and our excellent staff".

It asks the trust, would it not make more sense to have its acute facility in Enniskillen rather than Omagh, which is closer to a clinic in Londonderry.

Local newspapers know that pictures sell papers and the Herald is no exception, a 16-page supplement featuring photos of all the primary one children in the county features hundreds of smiling faces, and that's a lot of grandparents and potential sales.

'Stunned'

"Community stunned," the Ulster Gazette leads with the tragic road death of a woman and her stepfather on the A1 just outside Newry last Tuesday.

Raymond Halliday, 87, had been driving his step-daughter Anna Dodds, 47, to Banbridge when he collision occurred.

A number of local papers in the area also lead with the tragedy.

The Gazette also has a fascinating story of how a young Kilmore man has restored the ruin of a windmill.

Conor Sandford inherited the windmill, known locally as 'The Stump'.

The 27-year-old has done such a good job his work has been shortlisted for a heritage award, the Gazette reports.

The paper's centre pages are 'Twin-credible', a picture feature with 20 sets of twins, all of whom who started local schools this year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mid-Ulster seems to be the place to be in you are well qualified and seeking employment

The Mid-Ulster Mail has what must be a relatively rare headline in a local newspaper: "Jobs but no skilled staff to fill them."

New research points to a deficit in skilled labour in the area, the paper reports.

A forum set up by Mid-Ulster District Council found that 71% of local business are struggling to attract "appropriately qualified staff".

In other news cots have been raced on Lough Neagh for the first time in 100 years according to the Mail.

But these cots are not for babies, they are a single rower traditional boat.

Team Traad defeated their Maghery rivals by 2.5 seconds to win the Traad Cup.

Mayhem in Downpatrick

"Unruly teenagers causing mayhem is Downpatrick" is the front page splash in the Down Recorder.

The paper reports on claims that "defiant teenagers running amok" are forcing businesses in the town centre to close early.

Image copyright Google Image caption Business owners in Downpatrick say teen anti-social behaviour are forcing them to shut early

Business owners say they have been verbally and physically abused by "feral youths".

The chairperson of one community group said she is afraid to let her children out to play in the evening, the Recorder reports.

The paper's editorial says the "time has come to stand up to what are nothing more than bullying young thugs intent on causing as much disruption as they can".

Interestingly, on page 30 of the paper there's a picture of a young man smiling as a PSNI officers slaps the handcuffs on him.

But it is ok, it was all part of a police visit to the Boys' Brigade in Spa.