Cyclist struck by car taken to hospital

A male cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment after he was struck by a car in west Belfast.

Police have described the man's injuries as serious.

The collision happened on Sunday morning on the Glenside road, Dunmurray, at about 08:30 BST.

A 23-year-old, who was driving the vehicle involved, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

The Glenside Road remains closed.