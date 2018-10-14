Image copyright Reuters Image caption Arlene Foster's DUP has a deal with the Conservatives which keeps the government in power

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has reportedly told a Conservative MEP a no-deal scenario is the likeliest outcome of Brexit talks.

Mrs Foster is alleged to have made the comments over dinner with Ashley Fox, the leader of Conservative Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

Her remarks were reported by the Observer, which said it had seen leaked emails between government officials.

It said she also described Michel Barnier as "difficult and hostile".

'Ready for no deal'

The paper claims her assessment of Mr Barnier came after a disappointing meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator.

Mrs Foster is alleged to have told Mr Fox the DUP was "ready for a no-deal scenario, which she now believed was the most likeliest one".

The DUP has a confidence-and-supply arrangement with Theresa May's government, which effectively means the party helps to keep the Conservatives in power at Westminster.

The deal was struck in June 2017 after Mrs May called a snap election and lost the Conservatives' parliamentary majority.

The prime minister now relies on the support of the DUP's MPs to pass contentious legislation through the House of Commons.

Last week, DUP MP Sammy Wilson warned that his party will not vote with the government if it does not "keep its part of the bargain" on Brexit.

On Saturday, Mrs Foster warned the prime minister not to accept a a "dodgy" Brexit deal she will later regret.