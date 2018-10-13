Northern Ireland

Man charged with aiding and abetting rape in Belfast

  • 13 October 2018

A 18-year-old man has been charged with aiding and abetting rape in Belfast city centre and administering a substance with sexual intent.

The assault happened at Victoria Square/William Street South some time between 03:00 BST and 04:30 BST on Friday, 28 September.

The teenager is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

